High Point residents deal with flooding in their backyards as Florence dumps rain on the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. – People in a High Point neighborhood were awakened by a frantic sound – police and firefighters banging on their doors to protect them from floodwaters.

Rivermeade Drive in the Foxwood Meadows community flooded. Rising water from a nearby creek had nowhere left to go but into the street.

“This is the first time it's actually come up and started filtering in the road,” Matt Fish said.

Fish has lived in the neighborhood for eight years.

Overnight Monday, emergency crews helped evacuate the people who wanted to leave their homes and blocked the road to prevent travel when the road was a safety hazard.

However, by early afternoon Monday, the water had almost receded entirely. People were able to walk and drive again.

Jim Newman was working in the yard raking leaves that afternoon.

“We're getting back to normal here, just get the creek back down, we'll be fine.”