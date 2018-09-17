Fire department urges a High Point community to consider evacuating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Officials made early morning rounds in a High Point community, urging residents to consider evacuating, according to the High Point Fire Department.

Beginning at 1:30 a.m., fire officials went door-to-door at the Foxwood Meadows development, off Eastchester Drive, asking the residents of each house to consider leaving.

No one was injured and no rescues were necessary, but Rivermeade Drive was reported flooded.

The High Point Police Department assisted the fire department in spreading the word through the area.