'He's my only child and now he's gone,' says mother of baby swept away by Florence floodwaters

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – A mother is mourning the loss of her 1-year-old child who was found dead after being swept away by rushing waters in Union County on Sunday.

WCNC reported that Kaiden Lee Welch was found dead Monday, a day after being carried away by flooding from Tropical Depression Florence.

“He had really changed my life,” Lee said. “He did.”

Lee was driving on NC 218 and became barricaded and trapped in rushing floodwaters.

The mother said there was no barricade telling her about the danger ahead. Police initially said Lee moved the barricades and entered the road.

She managed to free herself and her child, but lost grip of her son amid fast-moving water, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

“All I know is I’ve been traumatized, I’ve been through so much. There’s no more that I can take,” Lee said.

Florence pounded the coast of North Carolina since it made landfall on Friday, leaving at least 17 people dead, mass flooding and hundreds of thousands in the state without power.