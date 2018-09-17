Here’s what roads are flooded or closed in Alamance County after Florence

Posted 3:41 pm, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 03:45PM, September 17, 2018

KINSTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 15: Barricades block Highway 70 where the Neuse River has flooded the road September 15, 2018 in Kinston, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday and at least 12 deaths have been attributed to the storm, which continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds extending out nearly 200 miles. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – The following is a list of roads in Alamance County that are closed or have rising waters on them.

Greenwood – closed
Stoney Creek near the dam
54 and Cherry Lane
87 S. and Mallard Creek
East Greensboro Chapel Hill Road at Mcbane Mill
W. Greensboro Chapel Hill below Yesterdays grill and before Sword of Peace
Staley Store Road
Beale Road between 49 and Mt. Hermon Rock Creek
5604 Rumley Road
87S at Whitney Road
87S at Stockard Road
Pond Road off Hwy 62
87S at Mallard Creek Road
Lang Street – Closed

Alamance County officials released the list Monday, so residents could be aware of the situation.

The Piedmont experience flooding in several areas on Sunday as Tropical Storm Florence moved through the area.