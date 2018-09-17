× Here’s what roads are flooded or closed in Alamance County after Florence

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – The following is a list of roads in Alamance County that are closed or have rising waters on them.

Greenwood – closed

Stoney Creek near the dam

54 and Cherry Lane

87 S. and Mallard Creek

East Greensboro Chapel Hill Road at Mcbane Mill

W. Greensboro Chapel Hill below Yesterdays grill and before Sword of Peace

Staley Store Road

Beale Road between 49 and Mt. Hermon Rock Creek

5604 Rumley Road

87S at Whitney Road

87S at Stockard Road

Pond Road off Hwy 62

87S at Mallard Creek Road

Lang Street – Closed

Alamance County officials released the list Monday, so residents could be aware of the situation.

The Piedmont experience flooding in several areas on Sunday as Tropical Storm Florence moved through the area.