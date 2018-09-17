Here’s what roads are flooded or closed in Alamance County after Florence
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – The following is a list of roads in Alamance County that are closed or have rising waters on them.
Greenwood – closed
Stoney Creek near the dam
54 and Cherry Lane
87 S. and Mallard Creek
East Greensboro Chapel Hill Road at Mcbane Mill
W. Greensboro Chapel Hill below Yesterdays grill and before Sword of Peace
Staley Store Road
Beale Road between 49 and Mt. Hermon Rock Creek
5604 Rumley Road
87S at Whitney Road
87S at Stockard Road
Pond Road off Hwy 62
87S at Mallard Creek Road
Lang Street – Closed
Alamance County officials released the list Monday, so residents could be aware of the situation.
The Piedmont experience flooding in several areas on Sunday as Tropical Storm Florence moved through the area.
36.011739 -79.425378