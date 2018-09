× Guilford County Schools closed Monday

The school system decided to close due to road conditions and an extension of a flash flood warning.

Monday will be an optional teacher workday with central offices open on a regular schedule.

Given the condition of some roads in Guilford County and the extension of a flash flood warning, all GCS schools will be closed for students on Monday, Sept. 17, in an overabundance of caution. It is an optional teacher workday. Central offices will be open on a regular schedule. pic.twitter.com/EigNFGpoft — Guilford Co. Schools (@GCSchoolsNC) September 17, 2018