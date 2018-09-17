FOX8/WGHP to Host Telethon for Hurricane Victims

As the southeast region, and in particular the coastal communities of North Carolina and South Carolina, begin the long road to recovery from the devastating effects of hurricane Florence, Tribune Broadcasting’s FOX8/WGHP, will hold an in-studio telethon Wednesday, September 19 from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to aid in the recovery effort.

All money pledged during the 13-hour phone bank will be processed by the Salvation Army’s national headquarters and distributed to the areas of greatest need.

“We are in a time of dire need, and the people of North Carolina need to come together as one. Now, more than ever, our neighbors need our help.” said FOX8/WGHP General Manager, Jim Himes.

The 13-hour in-studio telethon will be staffed by Salvation Army volunteers, FOX8 staff members, and various community leaders. FOX8 will also use the power of its nearly 800,000 Facebook fans to spread the message on social media, and will link directly to the Salvation Army’s donation page on its own website, www.myfox8.com.