× Dan River water levels to spike further once Duke Energy releases water from Belews Lake dam

The Dan River has reached an elevation of 21 feet, but that number will rise now that Duke Energy plans to release water form Belews Lake dam.

According to a Code Red notice, the river was at 7 feet on Sunday and rose about 13 feet by Monday

Due to the heavy rains, Duke Energy plans to release the water from the lake through the dam in order to protect the dam’s structural integrity.

The water will flow into the Dan, raising water levels even further.

“With the rains from last night combined with the water released from Belews Lake, the potential for flooding in all areas close to the river will greatly increase,” the notice said.

Emergency Services administrators urging everyone to stay away from all river streams and tributaries.