Body of 1-year-old swept away in Union County floodwaters recovered

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Crews have recovered the body of a 1-year-old child who had been swept away in floodwaters in Union County, WSOC reported.

Rescue crews were called to the 7700 block of NC 218 East in New Salem at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Kaiden Lee-Welch's body was recovered Monday morning.

Officials said they believe the child and his mother were traveling east on NC-218 when the mother drove around road barricades, according to WSOC.

They said the mother continued driving on the road when her vehicle came across rushing water flowing across the road. Her car left the road, but eventually stopped among a group of trees near New Salem.

The mother was able to free herself and Kaiden from the vehicle, but lost her grip on him in the rushing water.

The mother was rescued and taken to a hospital.