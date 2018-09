× Body found in Union County floodwaters

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A body turned up in floodwaters in Union County, according to WBTV.

The body of a man was found Monday morning in the Landsford Road area in Marshville.

According to WBTV, the body was next to a car, trapped.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the person found

Union Co deputy has us stopped at Landsford Rd and Camden Rd. Working to get more details about recovery of body from flood waters. A deputy at our last scene on HWY 218 told me recovery happened about an hour ago @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/QAXjOtAXWg — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) September 17, 2018

We just saw tow trucks tow this car from scene on Landsford Dr @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/OMXLHptorp — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) September 17, 2018