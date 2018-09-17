Amazon employees investigated for fake reviews, Hurricane Florence’s impact on the economy and more

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses an investigation by Amazon into fake reviews and seller scams, how Hurricane Florence might impact the economy and $200 billion in tariffs set to be imposed on China this week.
