Amazon employees investigated for fake reviews, Hurricane Florence’s impact on the economy and more

Posted 12:41 pm, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 12:49PM, September 17, 2018

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses an investigation by Amazon into fake reviews and seller scams, how Hurricane Florence might impact the economy and $200 billion in tariffs set to be imposed on China this week.