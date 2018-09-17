76 people without a home after Greensboro apartment complex floods

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Flooding at Pinecroft Place Apartments left 76 people displaced Monday morning, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Greensboro Fire spokesman Dwayne Church confirmed that the evacuation at 1618 Maplewood Lane happened around 2 a.m.

Church said 70 of the residents had temporary housing. The other six residents went to an emergency shelter.

More than four inches of rain fell in Greensboro on Sunday after the remnants of Tropical Storm Florence brought winds and precipitation to the Triad.

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach at 7:15 a.m. Friday morning at a Category 1 storm but weakened as it slowly moved across the Carolinas.

