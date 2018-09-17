7 dead pit bulls, including puppy, found dumped in trash bags in New York

NEW YORK — Seven dead pit bulls were dumped in garbage bags in a sump on Long Island, authorities in New York said. Now they are asking the public for help finding whomever did it.

The grisly scene was discovered Wednesday at Dietz and South Franklin streets in Hempstead at the location of a New York State Department of Transportation sump, according to the Nassau SPCA.

Inside the bags were four females, two males and a 3-month-old puppy. All were pit bulls.

The Nassau County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whomever killed the animals and dumped their remains.

“We feel that it is necessary to use every available tool in fighting animal cruelty to ensure that the abusers face the maximum penalty under the law,” the organization said in a news release Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Animal Cruelty Stoppers Hotline at 516-THE-SPCA. All calls will be kept confidential.