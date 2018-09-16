× Train possibly carrying hazardous material derails in Anson County, NC

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Officials said a CSX train possibly carrying hazardous material derailed Sunday afternoon in Anson County.

WSOC reported that the train derailed near Gravel Plant Road in Lilesville at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials from the Charlotte and Monroe Fire Department are headed to Anson County to assist.

Officials believe heavy rain and flooding may have played a part.

CSX released the following statement:

“At approximately 6:00 p.m. today, a CSX train headed to Hamlet, NC, derailed several railcars near Gravel Plant Road in Lilesville, NC. CSX personnel are responding to the scene and are in communication with Anson County emergency personnel as we work to assess the situation. The safety of everyone on site and the local community is our top priority. As more information is confirmed we will provide updates on the situation.”