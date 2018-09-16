‘There is basically no access into the city of Wilmington,’ officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, N.C. – There is basically no current access to the city of Wilmington, according to New Hanover County officials.

WECT reported that the county has been in contact with the state for additional law enforcement and plans are underway to deliver food and water by air.

The New Hanover County 911 center went down on Sunday morning and the calls rolled over to Raleigh as part of an emergency plan.

There are two shelters that are open: Hoggard High School and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

There were 465 car and home rescues this weekend in New Hanover County, according to WECT, citing county officials.

Florence pounded the coast of North Carolina since it made landfall on Friday, leaving at least 15 people dead, mass flooding and hundreds of thousands in the state without power.

