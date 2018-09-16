Teen finds purse with $10K inside, returns to authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara teenager found a purse that had $10,000 inside, KEYT reported.

Rhami Zeini, 16, was on his way home from school Wednesday when noticed a purse in the middle of the road.

He looked inside, trying to find identification so he could try and return it. That's when, to his suprise, he found $10K.

After talking with his parents he brought the purse -- and the money -- to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities where then able to return the purse and the cash with its owner and the woman.

The woman gave the teen a $100 reward.