× Several schools districts in the Piedmont on a delay Monday, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth, Randolph, Davidson, Stokes and Surry

Several school districts in the Piedmont are operating on a delay on Monday as North Carolina continues to recover from Florence.

Districts with a 2-hour delay include Asheboro City Schools, Davie County Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Randolph County Schools, Stokes County Schools and Surry County Schools.

Davidson County Schools is on a 3-hour delay.

Click here for a full list of closings and delays in the Piedmont, updated every five minutes.

Florence pounded the coast of North Carolina since it made landfall on Friday, leaving at least 15 people dead, mass flooding and hundreds of thousands in the state without power.