Residents who live near Yadkin River asked to evacuate amid potential for major flooding

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. – Officials in Yadkin County have issued a warning about the potential for major flooding along the Yadkin River and associated feeder streams.

“This storm is producing large amounts of rainfall here in the county and in the mountains,” the county said in a press release.

The runoff from the rain is projected to crest the Yadkin River in Jonesville to more than 26 feet at about 12 p.m. Monday.

“Anyone living near any of these bodies of water needs to keep a vigilant watch for the rise of water and evacuate before the water reaches them or cuts them off from evacuation,” the county said.

The county said it may open shelters Monday if needed. Officials also warn people not to drive through standing water.

For more information, residents can visit the Yadkin County Website at www.yadkincountync.gov.