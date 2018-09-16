× North Carolina Zoo closed on Monday for clean-up and repair from Florence

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo will be on Monday for clean-up and repair from Hurricane Florence.

A decision about remaining closed or opening on Tuesday will be announced on Monday afternoon, according to the zoo.

The zoo’s priority has been to ensure the safety of our staff and the 1,600 animals under our care, the zoo said in a press release.

Florence left thousands without power and flooding throughout the Carolinas. The heaviest rain in the Piedmont Triad is expected on Sunday.

