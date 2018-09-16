× Drivers told to go AROUND the Carolinas as Florence closes I-95, I-40; See the detour here

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has told drivers they should take a detour of hundreds of miles to avoid Interstate 95 through North Carolina, as well as Interstate 40 east of Interstate 95, which have been inundated with water thanks to what was Hurricane Florence.

“This is an extremely long detour, but it is the detour that offers the lowest risk of flooding at this time,” NCDOT officials said. “Please note those conditions can change as Hurricane Florence moves across the southern North Carolina border and begins to impact South Carolina.”

NCDOT Manager Jim Trogdon said Sunday that 171 primary roads were closed in his state and that the “situation continues to worsen. Overnight, two additional sections of I-95 closed, and two sections of I-40 flooded.”

More than 600 roads total are closed around the state.

.@NCDOT_Trogdon: We are asking out of state travelers to avoid driving through NC. I have never see flash flooding like this in our state. It is making it difficult for us to move valuable resources to areas in need. #FlorenceNC — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 15, 2018

Much of I-95 in North Carolina is closed due to #FlorenceNC flooding. People should avoid traveling today for their safety. Road conditions across state are rapidly changing: https://t.co/kHCW4cacgA pic.twitter.com/4mcsgnlD3J — NCDOT I-95 Traffic (@NCDOT_I95) September 16, 2018

The recommended route to avoid North Carolina takes travelers west on Interstate 64 in Virginia to I-81 South, to I-75 south in Tennessee to I-16 East in Georgia back to I-95.

Here’s a look at the detour map from NCDOT:

To give you an idea of what road conditions are like around the state right now, here's a look at reported closures, AS OF 11:30 a.m. This is changing rapidly. Stay home, stay safe. Read the latest news release on #FlorenceNC, here https://t.co/AIP3QN463u. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/2fZPRxmMLU — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 16, 2018