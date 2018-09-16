× Headwaters Dam in Ashe County in danger of breaching, evacuations ordered

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. – Headwaters Dam in Ashe County is in danger of a breach and people who live downstream from it have been ordered to evacuate.

WJZY reported that residents in the Three Top Road area of Creston near the dam are under a mandatory evacuation.

Other people who live near the rivers in Ashe County are under a voluntary evacuation.

Severe flooding has been reported throughout North Carolina as rainfall from Florence continues to pour.