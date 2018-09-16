× Flash flood warnings issued for multiple Piedmont counties including Guilford, Davidson, Forsyth, Randolph and Alamance

A flash flood warning has been issued for multiple counties in the Piedmont until 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

The counties included in the warning are: Alamance, Forsyth, Davidson, Orange, Hanett, Randolph, Guilford, Wake and Chatham.

The Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned areas shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday when the warnings were issued.

Up to two inches of rain has already fallen and additional bands of heavy rain is moving through.