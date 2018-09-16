Car nearly underwater on Carolina Avenue in Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A car turned into floodwaters in Thomasville on Sunday night and became nearly submerged in water.

The driver was able to get out and is fine. A tow truck pulled the car out of the water shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Randolph Street in Thomasville is flooded from Carolina Street to East 2nd Street. This is where Randolph Street crosses North Hamby Creek. Several other streets in the area are flooded.

Rains from Tropical Depression Florence continue to pour across the state, leaving thousands of power outages and massive flooding.