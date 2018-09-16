Alligator strolls through Myrtle Beach neighborhood in midst of Florence

HORRY COUNTY, N.C. – An alligator was filmed crossing the road of a South Carolina neighborhood amid storms from Florence.

Tracie Byrd posted video to Facebook and YouTube that shows the alligator crossing the road in Horry County.

WMBF reported that it happened on the Osprey Cove Loop near Tern Hall Drive. The woman filming the video can be heard laughing in the background.

“Hurricane update: We have an alligator crossing the road,” she said. “Run gator, run. Run from Florence.”

Florence left thousands without power and flooding throughout the Carolinas. Rainbands from the Florence will bring the heaviest rain into the Piedmont Triad Sunday.