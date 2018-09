× 3-month-old child dies after tree falls on home in Gaston County

DALLAS, N.C. – A 3-month-old child has died after a tree fell on a mobile home in Gaston County on Sunday.

WJZY reported that the Gaston County Commission were notified of the tragedy at about 4 p.m. It happened at Moses Court in Dallas.

The name of the victim has not been released.