UNC Greensboro cancels classes on Monday as state continues to recover from Florence

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Classes at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro are cancelled on Monday as the state continues to recover from Florence.

The school said it was cancelling classes to give those coming from out of the area an opportunity to return safely to Greensboro.

“We recognize many in our Spartan community – students, faculty and staff – have family, friends and loved ones who have been directly impacted by this storm,” the university said, in part, in a statement. “We also understand that many of our students may be dealing with stress as they manage their way through individual difficulties.”

Florence, now a tropical storm, made landfall on the North Carolina coast as a hurricane on Friday, leaving areas flooded and hundreds of thousands in the state without power.

Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from 6 to 10 inches, with the higher totals happening in the southernmost counties of the Piedmont Triad.

A flash flood warning has been issued for several North Carolina counties, including Guilford and Randolph, until 10:15 p.m. Saturday.