× Truck overturns in Winston-Salem, closing on ramp and resulting in 1 injury

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The off ramp from US-421 south to Highway 52 south in Winston-Salem is closed due to an overturned truck.

The crash resulted in minor injuries and excessive speed and hydroplaning contributed, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police want people to be cautious and use another route. There is no word on when the off ramp will reopen.