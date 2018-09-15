× Shark attack kills man surfing on boogie board: ‘It was like right out of Jaws,’ says witness

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A man surfing on a boogie board was killed after being attacked by a shark on Cape Cod, according to CapeCod.com.

It happened at about 12 p.m. Saturday at Newcomb Hollow Beach, Wellfleet police said on Facebook.

The name of the victim has not been released, but officials said he is a man in his 20s.

“I was that guy on the beach screaming, ‘Shark, shark!’ It was like right out of that movie Jaws,” Joe Booth, a local fisherman who was on the shore when the attack happened, told the Associated Press. “This has turned into Amity Island real quick out here.”

The victim was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital where he died.

This is the first shark attack death in Massachusetts in more than 80 years, according to People Magazine. The beach has since closed, according to the Associated Press.