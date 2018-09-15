Rescue crew saves stranded kitten from flooded restaurant in Kinston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINSTON, N.C. – Video shows a rescue crew saving a cat from a flooded restaurant in Kinston on Saturday.

FOX8 was on the scene and had cameras rolling when a member of the Ohio Task Force 1 took the stranded cat to safety.

The cat was found outside a flooded restaurant and taken to shore by a crew member on a raft.

Florence, now a tropical storm, made landfall on the North Carolina coast on Friday and has left hundreds of thousands in the state without power and flooding in many areas.

Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from 6 to 10 inches, with the higher totals happening in the southernmost counties of the Piedmont Triad.

A flash flood warning has been issued for several North Carolina counties, including Guilford and Randolph, until 10:15 p.m. Saturday.