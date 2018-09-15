× NC couple reschedules wedding due to Florence; donates flowers to cancer patients

CONCORD, N.C. – A Concord couple whose wedding was rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence have made sure their flowers won’t go to waste.

WSOC reported that Amber and Chris, along with their florist, donated the floral arrangements to patients at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute in Concord.

As each patient finished their chemotherapy or infusion treatment, they were given their pick of the arrangements.

“Anytime anyone does anything nice for someone who’s going through cancer, it’s wonderful,” said patient Patricia Riser. “And flowers, of course, are just great. And everybody, everybody loves flowers, and I love flowers, too.”

Riser sent her thanks to the couple.

“I think it’s wonderful that you thought enough of someone else, especially during this time that you’re going through because you had to cancel your wedding, that you were thoughtful enough to think of someone else. It’s just amazing that people can do that when they’re going through things too, and we learned that not only are we going through something but other people go through things, too.”

Atrium Health’s Laura Blackwell called it a bright spot for patients.

“The patients were thrilled when they saw all the beautiful flowers being brought in. We’re happy to know that they were going to able to get those flowers when they left today from their infusion,” she said.