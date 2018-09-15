× Mandatory evacuations have been announced for portions of Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. – Mandatory evacuations have been announced for Cumberland County with everyone within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear and Little River to leave immediately.

“There is potential for life-threatening flooding and those who reside in the area face imminent danger from the flood waters that will soon rise,” Fayetteville police said in a press release.

The Little River area spans from the Cumberland-Harnett County line to Highway 87 in Spring Lake, Highway 401 in Linden and Highway 217 and Luke Road.

Everyone in the evacuation areas should be out of the area by 3 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said people who do not evacuate are putting themselves in danger and it is possible that emergency responders may not be able to go into flooded areas after the evacuation deadline.

Florence, now a tropical storm, made landfall on the North Carolina coast on Friday and has left several people dead, flooding and hundreds of thousands of power outages.

