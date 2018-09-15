× Man accused of stabbing, killing High Point woman

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A High Point man killed a High Point woman Friday, according to a press release from the High Point Police Department.

Police were called to a home at 232 Spencer Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. High Point Communications also received a second call from a neighbor who said he was with two children outside the home and the children said their father killed their mother.

Police said officers arrived and knocked on the doors of the home. Officers looked through one of the outside windows and saw blood on the floor, according to police.

They forced themselves inside where they discovered a 37-year-old woman, identified as Jamys E. Leak, suffering from stab wounds. She was dead on the scene.

Officers also found 44-year-old Michael K. Pickenpack, of High Point, suffering from deep cuts to the neck area.

Pickenpack was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed that Pickenpack stabbed and killed Leak and then attempted to commit suicide, according to police.

Pickenpack will remain in police custody while he’s being treated. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

He will be charged with the murder of Leak and any other applicable charges after being released from the hospital.