List of area shelters, emergency operations centers as Florence leaves flooding, damage in Carolinas

More than 120 shelters across North Carolina are open as Hurricane Florence lashes the coast, according to WTVD.

Residents who plan to evacuate should bring any personal items they may need like bedding, medications, hygiene items, and more.

On Saturday, Fayetteville officials issued a mandatory evacuation for residents within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear River and Little River.

Residents should leave immediately.

At most locations alcohol and firearms are forbidden.

Wake County

A emergency shelter will open at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest, at 1 p.m. It is pet-friendly but pet owners should bring all items needed for pet care.

Another shelter at Middle Creek High School, 123 Middle Creek Park Ave., Apex, will open at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sanderson High School, 5500 Dixon Drive, Raleigh, will open as a shelter at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Three other Wake County shelters are FULL.

They are Knightdale High School, South East Raleigh High School, and Garner Magnet High School.

Wake County is planning to open two additional shelters Thursday after staffing and resources are finalized.

We’ll update with new shelter locations as soon as we get the information.

Wake County residents who have non-emergency questions should contact officials at (919) 856-7044.

Durham County

A pre-storm emergency shelter for Durham residents will open at Hillside High School, 3727 Fayetteville Road, at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Bahama Ruritan Club, 8202 Stagville Road, will be the emergency shelter for the northern part of the county.

It will open at noon on Wednesday.

Orange County

Orange County officials will open two emergency shelters to help residents who may be displaced. The shelters will open Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Smith Middle School (9201 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill)

CW Stanford Middle School (308 Orange High School Road, Hillsborough)

Shelters will have food or water, but will not have easy access to medications or any other personal needs. If you must have transportation, emergency transport may be provided to you by calling (919) 245-6100.

Service animals for the hearing and visually impaired will be allowed in the shelter. A rabies vaccination for dogs, cats, and ferrets is required. Please bring your pet’s full vaccination record and a photo of yourself with your pet. If possible, please also bring a three-day supply of your pet’s food.

Cumberland County

Cumberland County has opened six shelters. As of 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, 96 people signed into those shelters.

Mac Williams Middle School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

4644 Clinton Road

Fayetteville, NC 28312

National Guard Armory; Open

3555 Owen Dr.

Fayetteville, NC 28306

Pine Forest High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

525 Andrews Road

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Seventy-First High School

6764 Raeford Road; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

Fayetteville, NC 28304

Smith Recreation Center; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

1520 Slater Ave.

Fayetteville, NC 28301

South View High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

4184 Elk Road

Hope Mills, NC 28348

T. Brown Elementary School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

2522 Andrews Church Road

Spring Lake, NC 28390

As of 9:45 p.m. Thursday, 555 people had checked into shelters in Fayetteville. In addition to evacuating, emergency management officials also urged residents who were remaining in their homes and using power generators to use them safely.

There may be a limited number of cots at some shelters and residents should take sleeping bags, blankets, mats, and /or cots, officials said early Friday.

Fayetteville is under curfew, which began Thursday at sunset.

Chatham County

Chatham County will open two shelters at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Northwood High: 310 Northwood High School Rd, Pittsboro 27312

Chatham Middle: 2025 S 2nd Avenue Ext, Siler City, NC 27344

Cats and dogs may only be brought to the Northwood shelter.

Alamance County

The Lamb’s Chapel, at 415 Roxboro Road in Haw River, has reached capacity.

Residents seeking shelter are asked to go to Fairchild Center at 827 S. Graham-Hopedale Road in Burlington.

Alamance County Emergency Management is responsible for all emergency sheltering in the county. Shelter information can be found through Alamance County Emergency Management or (336) 227-1365.

Johnston County

The Johnston County Emergency Operations Center has designated three shelters for hurricane relief, which will open Wednesday at 8 p.m.

North Johnston Middle School – FULL

435 Oil Company Road

Micro, NC 27555

435 Oil Company Road Micro, NC 27555 Benson Middle School

1600 North Wall Street

Benson, NC 27504

1600 North Wall Street Benson, NC 27504 West Johnston High School (pet-friendly; pets can’t roam free)

3935 Raleigh Road

Benson, NC 27504

3935 Raleigh Road Benson, NC 27504 Clayton High School

600 South Fayetteville Street

Clayton, NC 27520

Edgecombe County

Shelters in Edgecombe County will be D.S. Johnson Elementary School at 600 N. Fairview Road in Rocky Mount; North Edgecombe High School at 7589 N.C. 33-NW in Leggett; Tarboro High School at 1400 Howard Ave. in Tarboro; Martin Millennium Academy at 400 E. Johnston St. in Tarboro and GW Carver Elementary School at 604 E. Hamlet St. in Pinetops.

All shelters will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Franklin County

Franklin County will open the Franklin County Senior Center 127 Shannon Village Louisburg, at 1 p.m. Wednesday for residents seeking shelter. Franklin County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated at 8 a.m. Call (919) 496-5005 for questions or assistance.

Also, the National Guard Armory at 200 S Bickett Blvd in Louisburg is open as a shelter.

Halifax County

The shelter at the Kirkwood Adams Community Center in Roanoke Rapids will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. This shelter was designated primarily for evacuees from Dare County.

A new shelter will open on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the Dr. Ervin V. Griffin, Sr. Centre at Halifax Community College at 100 College Drive, Weldon.

This is a pet-friendly shelter and is only for pets whose owners will need to stay at the shelter. Pets that are accepted are dogs, cats, and caged birds. Residents who bring their pets to this shelter will be responsible for feeding, walking and bathroom breaks.

Other shelters will open as follows:

William R. Davie Middle S.T.E.M. Academy in Roanoke Rapids (4391 Hwy 158, Roanoke Rapids) – opening Thursday at 8 a.m.

Enfield-Inborden S.T.E.A.M. Academy in Enfield (13587 Hwy 481, Enfield) – opening Thursday at 8 a.m.

Scotland Neck Senior Center in Scotland Neck (1403 Church Street) – opening Thursday at 8 a.m.

Residents who go to shelters need to bring home medications, personal hygiene items, baby supplies, etc. Food options may be limited so if you or anyone in your family has dietary restrictions, consider bringing food from home. Weapons, drugs and alcohol are prohibited in shelters.

Also, the National Guard Armory at 1300 Junior High School Road in Scotland Neck is open as a shelter.

Harnett County

Due to a leak in the roof, Harnett County’s emergency shelter at Triton High School has been relocated to Coats-Erwin Middle School at 2833 N.C. 55 in Dunn.

The shelter at Overhills High School is still open at 2495 Ray Road in Spring Lake.

Anyone staying at the shelters should bring any required medications with them.

The Coats-Erwin shelter is pet-friendly.

Hoke County

A fourth shelter is available in Hoke County.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., officials opened Hoke County High School’s Gibson Gym as a shelter. It’s at 505 S. Bethel Ave. in Raeford. No pets are allowed there.

A shelter at West Hoke Middle School opened at 8 a.m. on Thursday at 200 Aberdeen Road in Raeford.

Another shelter open in Hoke County is Sandy Grove Middle School at 300 Chason Road in Lumber Bridge. No pets will be allowed at this site.

The previously opened location, at Don Steed Elementary School, 800 Phillipi Church Rd, Raeford, has pet shelter on site.

All persons coming to a shelter are asked to bring bedding, medicines, foods (especially baby foods and baby supplies), personal hygiene items, and flashlights. Firearms and alcoholic beverages are forbidden.

Animals are not allowed at general population shelters. For those going to a shelter and needing emergency pet sheltering for dogs or cats, pet sheltering is offered at the Don Steed Elementary

School shelter location. The pet shelter will have cages, food and water. You must provide leashes and any medication needed for your animal.

Transportation to the shelters, particularly for the elderly and disabled, is available through Hoke Area Transportation unless worsening weather conditions necessitate that such services cease. Those who need transportation can call (910) 848-4646 and ask for the Transportation Coordinator.

More Hoke County info here.

Lee County

The National Guard Armory at 2214 Nash St. in Sanford is open as a shelter.

Moore County

An emergency public shelter was opened at 3 p.m. Wednesday at North Moore High School, 1504 North Moore Road, Robbins.

Moore County opened an emergency public shelter in Carthage at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Moore County Ag Building, 707 Pinehurst Ave. Carthage.

The Moore County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated to manage the overall storm response and recovery efforts beginning Wednesday. The number to reach the EOC for assistance is (910) 947-6317.

Sampson County

Shelters in Sampson County will be open started at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Clinton High School

340 Indian Town Road, Clinton

340 Indian Town Road, Clinton Union Elementary School

10400 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton

10400 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton Hobbton Middle School

12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove

12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove Midway High School

15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway, Dunn

15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway, Dunn Lakewood High School

245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg

Transportation to the shelters, particularly for the elderly and disabled, is available through Sampson Area Transportation unless worsening weather conditions necessitate that such services cease.

Those with transportation needs should call (910) 299-0127 and ask for the Transportation Coordinator.

There will be a shelter opening for those with special medical needs.

For more information about the special needs shelter, please contact the Sampson County Department of Aging at (910) 592-4653.

Those persons who depend on home oxygen, or other medical resources contingent on access to electrical power, should make arrangements to have an adequate additional supply on hand.

Nash County

Shelter locations will be Nash Central High School at 4279 Nash Central High Road in Rocky Mount and Southern Nash High School at 6446 Southern Nash High Road in Bailey.

New Hanover County

A shelter for New Hanover County will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Raleigh.

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School

2600 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610

All New Hanover County residents and visitors should evacuate or be in a safe location before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said.

Buses will be available today for all county residents at 3:30 p.m. and will depart by 4 p.m. to the Raleigh shelter. Buses will leave from the west parking lot of the Government Center, located at 230 Government Center Drive.

New Hanover County Emergency Management is activating the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center at noon Tuesday.

Trask Middle School at 2900 N College Road in Wilmington is also open as a shelter.

Anyone with questions about evacuating or shelter openings can call the public information hotline telephone number beginning at noon today at (910) 798-6800.

Scotland County

The National Guard Armory at 1520 South Main St. in Laurinburg is open as a shelter.

Wayne County

There are five shelters open in Wayne County. Officials are seeing a large turnout of people taking shelter, so additional shelters have opened.

Emergency management officials are telling residents they should expect Matthew-type of conditions with Hurricane Florence.

Officials warn that once winds shift to 50 mph they will not send first responders to help people.

Mount Olive Middle School, 309 Wooten Street, Mount Olive

Spring Creek Middle School, 3579 NC 111, Seven Springs.

Wayne Middle High Academy, 801 N Lionel St, Goldsboro

Tommys Road Elementary School, 1150 Tommys Rd, Goldsboro

TWayne County Animal Shelter (pets) 1600 Clingman St, Goldsboro

The shelter at Carver Elementary School at 400 Old 7 Springs Road in Mount Olive is FULL.

The shelter at Spring Creek High School, 4340 Indian Springs Road, Seven Springs is being closed and any remaining individuals will be consolidated with Spring Creek Middle School.

All donations of personal care kits should be delivered to the Salvation Army, 610 N. William Street, Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Donations for areas south of the Neuse River, (Mount Olive, Mar Mac, Dudley, etc.) should be taken to the Train Depot, 110 W. Main Street, Mount Olive.

Donations of food from individuals and churches will not be accepted at any shelters.

All Donations of clothing and supplies should be delivered to the Train Depot, 110 W. Main Street, Mount Olive for south of the Neuse River, and the Farmers Market at The Maxwell Center, 3114-A Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro.

DONATIONS OF ANY KIND WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AT ANY SHELTERS. COUNTY OFFICIALS WILL COORDINATE WITH DROP OFF LOCATIONS FOR NEEDS AT THE SHELTER.

Wilson County

Opens Wednesday, Sept 12 at 6 pm

Fike High School

500 Harrison Drive