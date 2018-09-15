× Florence lands in Myrtle Beach area, bringing rain, wind, flooding

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence has landed in the Myrtle Beach area, bringing rain, wind and flooding.

Myrtle Beach Online reported that some areas could see 20 to 30 inches of rain by the time the storm passes.

The Waccamaw River in Conway and the Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry are expected to reach major flood levels by early next week, according to the paper.

Florence is currently a tropical storm, having been downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane since making landfall Friday on the North Carolina coast.

Portions of North Myrtle Beach saw flash flooding Friday afternoon with knee-deep standing water.

At least eight people in North Carolina have died during Hurricane Florence after the storm made landfall on Friday.

Flash Flood Watches are in place for the entire FOX8 viewing area. Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from 6 to 10 inches in the Piedmont, with the higher totals happening in the southernmost counties.