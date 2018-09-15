× Flash flood warning has been issued for several North Carolina counties, including Guilford and Randolph

A flash flood warning has been issued for several North Carolina counties, including Guilford and Randolph, until 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The warning has been issued for Richmond, Montgomery, Randolph, Stanly and Guilford counties.

The Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Locations expected to experience flooding include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Albemarle, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Randleman and Troy.

Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from 6 to 10 inches, with the higher totals happening in the southernmost counties of the Piedmont Triad.

The heavy rain started spreading northwest Friday night and is reaching the Piedmont, starting in the eastern counties and reaching the northwest sections last.

Florence, now a tropical storm, made landfall on the North Carolina coast on Friday and has left hundreds of thousands in the state without power and flooding in many areas.