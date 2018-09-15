× Expect to feel the effects of Florence in the Piedmont Triad today

Rain is coming in very heavily in the Piedmont Triad Saturday morning, particularly in the southern counties.

Florence became a tropical storm just before 5 p.m. Friday as it headed over far southeastern North Carolina just west of Wilmington. The storm was near Myrtle Beach overnight Friday into Saturday, will move closer to Conway and then move west across South Carolina on Saturday into Sunday and then start to move faster northwest through the mountains and away from the Piedmont Triad early next week.

“We have a whole lot of water still being pulled in from what is now Tropical Storm Florence,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said.

“The amount of water coming in to the Piedmont Triad is going to be massive,” she said, adding that the Piedmont Triad will get anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of rain.

Current wind gusts are shown below. Expect them to remain around 30-35 mph all day, Byrd said. Power outages will increase over the weekend.

And then… good news! Most of the rain exits on Monday morning and sunny weather returns by the middle of next week.

