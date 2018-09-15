× Burlington police cleared in fatal shooting of man with machete outside home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington police officers involved in a fatal shooting at a home in July have been cleared on any possible wrongdoing.

Rosalio Hernandez Ortega, 33, of Burlington, died after being shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. July 23 at 2214 Dorsett Street, according to a police press release.

Burlington police said Ortega was cutting tires in a driveway with a machete and acting erratically.

Police said officers Sgt. Richard Marsh, 47, and Officer Alek Ayer, 24, tried to calm Ortega down, but Ortega started threatening the officers with the machete and was shot.

Both officers were cleared by District Attorney Pat Nadolski and and internal Burlington police investigation, according to a Burlington police press release issued Saturday.

“District Attorney Pat Nadolski found that the conduct of the officers was within the confines of the law, specifically finding that the officers were met with imminent death or serious bodily harm such that the use of force exhibited by the officers was warranted, and otherwise lawful,” the press release said.

The officers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.