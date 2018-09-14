× Waters beginning to rise in North Myrtle Beach due to Hurricane Florence

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Waters are rising in North Myrtle Beach after Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina coast on Friday.

Myrtle Beach Online reported that South Ocean Boulevard in the Crescent Beach area has risen to about knee-high levels at its deepest.

Four deaths have been reported in North Carolina that were linked to Florence on Friday, including a mother and her infant in Wilmington.

The Piedmont Triad has been on high alert since Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday morning.

Flash Flood Watches are in place for the entire FOX8 viewing area. Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from 6 to 10 inches, with the higher totals happening in the southernmost counties of the Piedmont Triad.

The heavy rain will be slowly spreading northwest Friday night and start reaching the Piedmont, starting in the eastern counties this evening and reaching the northwest sections last.