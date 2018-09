× Two dead in Randolph County house fire Friday morning

RAMSEUR, N.C. — Two people are reported dead in a house fire on Friday morning in Randolph County, according to Randolph Emergency Management.

Officials reported the fire happened at 257 North Carolina Highway 49 near Ramseur.

A neighbor called in the report at 4:27 a.m.

Emergency management did not comment on the age or gender of the two victims or if the fire was storm related.