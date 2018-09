× Tornado watch issued for more than a dozen NC counties amid Hurricane Florence

A tornado watch has been issued for much of the North Carolina and as deep into the state as Raleigh.

The National Weather Service announced the watch Friday morning. The watch remains in effect until 5 p.m. Friday.

According to the NWS, the threat warns a couple tornadoes are possible, as well as isolated hail and gusts up to 75 mph.

NWS lists the potential exposure as 2,691,399 people, 649 schools and 42 hospitals.