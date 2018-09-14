× President Trump to visit areas affected by Hurricane Florence next week

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump plans to visit the areas affected by Hurricane Florence next week, according to the Washington Post, citing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Trump will travel to the region early to middle of next week and the trip will not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts, according to Sanders.

At least five people have died during Hurricane Florence after the storm made landfall on the North Carolina coast on Friday.

Nearly 640,000 people in North Carolina are without power as of Friday afternoon.

The most affected counties include Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Johnston, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Sampson, Wake and Wayne.

With storm surge warnings and watches for much of the state’s coast, it is possible to see the number of fatalities and outages grow.

The Piedmont Triad has been on high alert since Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday morning.

Flash Flood Watches are in place for the entire FOX8 viewing area. Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from 6 to 10 inches, with the higher totals happening in the southernmost counties of the Piedmont Triad.

The heavy rain will be slowly spreading northwest Friday night and start reaching the Piedmont, starting in the eastern counties this evening and reaching the northwest sections last.