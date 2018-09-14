× Power outages hit the Piedmont Triad by the thousands

As Hurricane Florence rolls in, power outages have swept through eastern North Carolina.

Now, thousands in the Piedmont Triad are powerless, according to Duke Energy.

The following Piedmont Triad counties had more than 100 outages as of 9:05 a.m.:

Forsyth (220)

Guilford (3,985)

Montgomery (589)

Randolph (720)

Statewide, 292,914 people were without power in North Carolina.

With storm surge warnings and watches for much of the state’s coast, it is possible to see those numbers grow as the hurricane nears.

Duke Energy already announced that the power company expects between 1 and 3 million people to lose power in the Carolinas.