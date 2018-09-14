North Carolina TV reporter interrupts live stream to save dog from Florence flooding

NEW BERN, N.C. – A North Carolina TV reporter covering Hurricane Florence ended up rescuing a dog while recording a live video of herself on Facebook.

WTVD’s Julie Wilson was live streaming herself in New Bern when she came across a woman trying to rescue a dog in knee-deep water.

The Rottweiler had been injured and was a therapy dog, according to Tasha, the woman trying to save it.

Tasha eventually saves the dog but starts having difficulty maneuvering the animal through the water. Wilson picks up the dog and has Tasha hold the camera.

“You are OK baby girl,” Wilson said while carrying the dog to safety. “Nobody is leaving the dog in this mess. That’s what we are doing out here.”

Florence was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday, but has left hundreds of thousands without power and massive flooding along the coast of North Carolina.