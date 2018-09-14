× More than 100,000 outages in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence nears landfall

Hurricane Florence hasn’t even touched ground yet and thousands of people are without power in several counties in North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

According to Duke Energy, the following counties have more than 1,000 outages:

Beaufort (1,560)

Brunswick (7,320)

Carteret (24,678)

Chatham (1,218)

Columbus (4,324)

Craven (13,979)

Cumberland (1,993)

Duplin (5,115)

Franklin (1,316)

Harnett (1,065)

Johnston (3,789)

Jones (1,789)

Lenoir (1,145)

New Hanover (37,984)

Onslow (13,813)

Pamlico (2,538)

Pender (10,634)

Richmond (1,978)

Robeson (1,918)

Sampson (2,882)

Vance (2,154)

Wake (8,829)

Wayne (3,654)

Florence was last reported less than 35 miles out from Wilmington as of 4 a.m.

With storm surge warnings and watches for much of the state’s coast, it is possible to see those numbers grow as the hurricane nears.

Duke Energy already announced that the power company expects between 1 and 3 million people to lose power in the Carolinas.