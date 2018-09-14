Hurricane Florence has landed; What does that mean for the Piedmont Triad?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Piedmont Triad has been on high alert since Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday morning.

You can follow the hurricane using the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker.

Kate Garner of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center takes a look at how the hurricane could impact the region through the weekend.

Flash Flood Watches are in place for the entire FOX8 viewing area. Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from 6 to 10 inches, with the higher totals happening in the southernmost counties of the Piedmont Triad. The heavy rain will be slowly spreading northwest Friday night and start reaching the Piedmont, starting in the eastern counties this evening and reaching the northwest sections last.

"We're still dealing with life-threatening conditions, not only on the coast, potentially in the Piedmont Triad with this flash flooding if people are not careful," Garner said.

With dangerous storm surge in parts of the state, flooding is a serious issue not to be taken lightly, she said.

" Locally our biggest impacts will be the flash flooding and the winds," Garner said. "But this is more of a water event, not as much a wind event."

At 2 p.m. Friday the center of Hurricane Florence (which made landfall in Wilmington) was moving toward the west near 5 mph. A slow westward to west-southwestward motion is expected today through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move farther inland across extreme southeastern North Carolina today, and across extreme eastern South Carolina tonight and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week.

Garner maps out which parts of the Piedmont Triad face higher flood risks for today, Saturday and Sunday.

Most of the rain exits on Monday morning and sunny weather returns by the middle of next week.