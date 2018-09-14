× Homicide under investigation in Caswell County

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Friday morning homicide in Caswell County has sparked an investigation by the sheriff’s office, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office reported the homicide took place at a residence in the Providence community.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

The victim’s name has not been release while deputies work to contact next of kin.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office did not release any other details surrounding this investigation.

Officials continue to investigate.