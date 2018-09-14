At least 5 people dead, including infant, during Hurricane Florence

At least five people have died during Hurricane Florence after the storm made landfall on Friday.

A mother and her 9-month-old baby were killed when a tree fell on their home in Wilmington, according to Wilmington police. The father was rescued and taken to the hospital with injuries (see photos above). Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason said the victims were pinned in by the tree and firefighters had to use airbags and saws to get them out.

A man in Lenoir County was killed while plugging in a generator at his home on Silver Smith Circle in Kinston, according to a press release from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Also in Kinston, a 77-year-old man died while checking on his dogs outside in the storm around 8 a.m. His family found his body.

A woman in Hampstead also died after she had a heart attack and emergency responders could not get her to the hospital because of downed trees in the road.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Crews in Pender County had been on the scene clearing the roads, but have since suspended operations, according to Pender County Emergency Management Director Tom Collins.

The Piedmont Triad has been on high alert since Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday morning.

Flash Flood Watches are in place for the entire FOX8 viewing area. Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from 6 to 10 inches, with the higher totals happening in the southernmost counties of the Piedmont Triad.

The heavy rain will be slowly spreading northwest Friday night and start reaching the Piedmont, starting in the eastern counties this evening and reaching the northwest sections last.