Entire Blue Ridge Parkway to close in anticipation of high winds and heavy rain from Florence

The entire Blue Ridge Parkway will close amid Florence, now a tropical storm.

The 469-mile parkway closes at 8 p.m. Friday in anticipation of high winds and heavy rain, the Blue Ridge Parkway said in a news release.

All associated facilities, with the exception of the Pisgah Inn and Peaks of Otter Lodge, will close. The closure will be in effect until further notice.

All scheduled ranger programs and special events are cancelled during the closure, which includes concerts at Humpback Rocks, Roanoke Mountain and Mabry Mill, the Overmountain Victory Celebration at the Museum of North Carolina Minerals.

The sections of parkway are closed to all use, including cyclists and pedestrians.

“Saturated soils in combination with high winds in these areas increase the risk of rock slide and falling trees and debris,” according to a Parkway press release.

Access to Pisgah Inn will be via US-276 only. No access via the Parkway from the north will be available.

Access to Peaks of Otter Lodge will be via VA-43 only. No access to Peaks of Otter Lodge via the Parkway from the north will be available.