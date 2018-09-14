× Deputies investigating after 76-year-old woman found dead in Yadkinville woods and her car was stolen

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are investigating the homicide of a 76-year-old woman after her car was stolen and her body was found in the woods.

Pattie Ball Nixon, of Advance, was found dead in a wooded area off Faith Lane in Yadkinville after deputies were called Tuesday to check on her.

Nixon’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide, according to a press release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Deputies said the victim’s 2000 silver Honda Accord was stolen. It had a North Carolina license plate of XZK-9493.

There is no word on any suspects. Anyone with any information can call the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 679-4217.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Davie County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.