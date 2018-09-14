× Coastal sheriff’s office in NC issues stern warning after overnight break-ins amid Hurricane Florence

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — As many flee the North Carolina coast ahead of Hurricane Florence, several people are now detained by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office Friday morning that several people who were not named were detained for felony breaking and entering.

Brunswick County had a stern warning: “For anyone looking to take advantage of vulnerabilities during this storm….be advised BCSO deputies are still on duty! You will be arrested!”