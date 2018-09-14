× Iconic Oceanana Pier in Carteret County damaged as Florence continues churning along the coast

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. – The two remaining fishing piers in Carteret County were damaged after Florence landed off the North Carolina coast and continues to churn on Friday.

The ends of the Oceanana Pier and the Barnacle Bar appear to have been lost, according to Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper, writing on Facebook.

The mayor said the pier made it through the storm on Thursday but did not survive the rough surf on Friday.

The Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle suffered damage but is “mostly intact,” with two small sections missing from the pier, according to WITN.

The Oceanana Motel and trailer park “seem to be decent shape,” according to the mayor.

Cooper said almost all the buildings in town, including homes and businesses, are going to be fine.

“The town is a mess, but for most people it will just be a matter of cleaning up,” he said.

The Piedmont Triad has been on high alert since Hurricane Florence, now a tropical storm, made landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday morning.

Flash Flood Watches are in place for the entire FOX8 viewing area. Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from 6 to 10 inches, with the higher totals happening in the southernmost counties of the Piedmont Triad.

The heavy rain will be slowly spreading northwest Friday night and start reaching the Piedmont, starting in the eastern counties this evening and reaching the northwest sections last.